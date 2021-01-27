Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,296 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,936,633 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $427,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,718 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,721,656 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,799,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,801 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,436,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,371,069 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,761,133,000 after acquiring an additional 568,480 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,881,712 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $198,508,000 after acquiring an additional 506,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.90. The stock had a trading volume of 197,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,845,446. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $115.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.82.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

