$1.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) to post $1.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.51 billion and the lowest is $1.44 billion. Ingersoll Rand posted sales of $605.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 142.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full-year sales of $5.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $5.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $5.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on IR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.47.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $59,439.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 201,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,066,250.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $107,207.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,686 shares of company stock worth $5,399,155. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IR. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IR traded down $2.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.91. 89,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,120. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $47.78. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.97.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

