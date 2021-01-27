United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.5% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 19.6% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.15. The company had a trading volume of 75,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,031,716. The stock has a market cap of $136.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.83.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

