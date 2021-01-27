Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 200 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,796 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.3% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

NYSE:LOW traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $171.01. The company had a trading volume of 140,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,257,185. The company has a market capitalization of $125.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $180.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.