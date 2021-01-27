UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN (NYSEARCA:FIEE) Shares Down 0.9%

UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN (NYSEARCA:FIEE)’s share price fell 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $162.87 and last traded at $162.87. 252 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.35.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.19.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN (NYSEARCA:FIEE) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 35.62% of UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN worth $4,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

