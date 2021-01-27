Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Avion Wealth

Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 348,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,752 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 5.2% of Avion Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 305,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,446,000 after acquiring an additional 16,451 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 351,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,588,000 after acquiring an additional 7,807 shares in the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 56,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,092,000.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $47.90. 580,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,445,952. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.40.

