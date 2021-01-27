49 North Resources Inc. (FNR.V) (CVE:FNR) Trading Down 4.5%

49 North Resources Inc. (FNR.V) (CVE:FNR)’s share price dropped 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 42,247 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 50,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.40.

About 49 North Resources Inc. (FNR.V) (CVE:FNR)

49 North Resources Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital and early stage investments. The firm typically invests in a diversified portfolio of common shares and other securities of resource issuers including all sectors of mineral exploration as well as oil and gas exploration and production around the globe.

