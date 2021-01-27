Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $1.25 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 49,847 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,092,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 12,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.65, for a total value of $3,474,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total transaction of $927,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,977,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,592 shares of company stock worth $21,918,638 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.13. 212,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,259,566. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.16. The firm has a market cap of $207.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a $276.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.72.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

