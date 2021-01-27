Westminster Resources Ltd. (WMR.V) (CVE:WMR) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of Westminster Resources Ltd. (WMR.V) (CVE:WMR) dropped 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 30,238 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 19,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.15.

About Westminster Resources Ltd. (WMR.V) (CVE:WMR)

Westminster Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Peru. It primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, iron, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Ilo Norte and Ilo Este copper properties located in Southern Peru.

