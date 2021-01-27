Oâ€™Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSM) Trading 0.1% Higher

Oâ€™Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSM) traded up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.55 and last traded at $32.31. 13,123 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 30,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.29.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.43 and its 200 day moving average is $28.44.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oâ€™Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Oâ€™Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.15% of Oâ€™Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

