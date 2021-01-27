Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI) Shares Down 0.9%

Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI) shares were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €89.50 ($105.29) and last traded at €89.95 ($105.82). Approximately 62,936 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 140,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at €90.75 ($106.76).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GXI shares. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Independent Research set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.50 ($102.94) target price on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €92.94 ($109.34).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -114.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €89.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €93.73.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

