Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties. Alexander’s activities are conducted through its manager, Vornado Realty Trust. “

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alexander’s from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:ALX traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $273.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 0.62. Alexander’s has a twelve month low of $223.02 and a twelve month high of $342.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $275.62 and a 200 day moving average of $261.78. The company has a quick ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 11.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Alexander’s had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 16.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexander’s will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alexander’s by 31.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Alexander’s by 217.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexander’s by 6.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Alexander’s by 51.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Alexander’s by 225.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

