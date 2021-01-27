CryptoFranc (XCHF) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $84,288.00

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. CryptoFranc has a market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $84,288.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoFranc coin can currently be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00003591 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CryptoFranc has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00068352 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $286.17 or 0.00913889 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006581 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00050450 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000209 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.70 or 0.04393289 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003193 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00015223 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00017605 BTC.
CryptoFranc Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “
CryptoFranc Coin Trading
CryptoFranc can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFranc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the exchanges listed above.
