ZB Token (ZB) 1-Day Volume Tops $9.93 Million

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. In the last seven days, ZB Token has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. ZB Token has a total market capitalization of $124.47 million and $9.93 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZB Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000858 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00068352 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.17 or 0.00913889 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006581 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00050450 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000209 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.70 or 0.04393289 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003193 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00015223 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00017605 BTC.
ZB Token Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “
Buying and Selling ZB Token
ZB Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
