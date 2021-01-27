Zenfuse Price Up 28% Over Last 7 Days (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded up 22.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last week, Zenfuse has traded 28% higher against the US dollar. Zenfuse has a market cap of $3.67 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zenfuse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0959 or 0.00000306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00068352 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.17 or 0.00913889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006581 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00050450 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.70 or 0.04393289 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00015223 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00017605 BTC.

Zenfuse Token Profile

Zenfuse (CRYPTO:ZEFU) is a token. It launched on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,286,249 tokens. Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zenfuse Token Trading

Zenfuse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

