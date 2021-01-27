Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) posted its earnings results on Monday. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.03. 1,786,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,622,082. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of -289.30 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $32.49.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $12,255,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,890,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,776,851.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $11,776,715.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,724,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,747,502.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 977,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,508,456. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCX. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Argus upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Johnson Rice began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.