Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Tops $0.0301 on Exchanges

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0301 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $157.37 million and $6.26 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00165127 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006298 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006804 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005220 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 83.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $546.77 or 0.01746095 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,232,094,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

