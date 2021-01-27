Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) announced its earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS.

NYSE:ALV traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.45. 6,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,290. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $38.16 and a twelve month high of $95.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.75.

Get Autoliv alerts:

In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $258,868.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Autoliv from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Autoliv from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Autoliv in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.94.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.