Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) announced its earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS.
NYSE:ALV traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.45. 6,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,290. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $38.16 and a twelve month high of $95.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.75.
In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $258,868.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Autoliv Company Profile
Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.
