AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ) Trading Up 0.9%

AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ)’s stock price was up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.41 and last traded at $39.83. Approximately 65,022 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 34,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.49.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.57.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AI Powered Equity ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.13% of AI Powered Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

