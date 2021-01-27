Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIOV) shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $156.68 and last traded at $154.31. 45,886 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 49,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.15.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.45.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.