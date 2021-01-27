Vanguard Mega Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGK) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGK) were up 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $211.26 and last traded at $210.07. Approximately 241,884 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 289,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.62.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.83.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.