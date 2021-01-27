Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Reduces Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,570 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,077 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.9% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 196.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $2.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.97. 125,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,142,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $221.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.20 and its 200-day moving average is $196.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

