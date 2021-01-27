ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stake Increased by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 75.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,840 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,399 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,590 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 15,983 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.7% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,671 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,090 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COP. BMO Capital Markets upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.28.

COP stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.85. 392,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,121,714. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $61.83. The company has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

