CRA Financial Services LLC Buys 3,441 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 147.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 201,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.60. 45,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,596. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.03 and a one year high of $118.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.33.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

