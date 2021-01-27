DAOBet Price Tops $0.0073 on Top Exchanges (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 27th. One DAOBet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOBet has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $57,663.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAOBet has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,221.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.02 or 0.01223572 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.65 or 0.00517748 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00045664 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002477 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000041 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005837 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000230 BTC.

DAOBet Profile

DAOBet (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org . The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog

DAOBet Coin Trading

DAOBet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

