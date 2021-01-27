International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

IBM traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.63. 417,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,006,857. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $111.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $158.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.79.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.13.

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.74 per share, with a total value of $161,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew N. Liveris purchased 2,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.92 per share, for a total transaction of $299,802.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,387 shares of company stock worth $960,196. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

