William Blair Lowers Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) to Market Perform

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) was downgraded by William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGO traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,917,705. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.35. Gogo has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $15.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gogo will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Crandall bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,198.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 20,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $204,641.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 834,432 shares of company stock worth $8,460,826. Insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGO. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Gogo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Gogo in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gogo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Gogo in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. 43.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

