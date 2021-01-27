Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Select Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 11.15%.

Shares of NASDAQ SLCT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,041. The company has a market capitalization of $165.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.83. Select Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $11.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.38.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Select Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

