Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silgan had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 29.13%.

Shares of SLGN stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $35.88. 47,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,809. Silgan has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $40.44. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average of $36.59.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SLGN shares. Cfra upgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Silgan from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Silgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

