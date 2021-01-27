Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) announced its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MRTN stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.57. The stock had a trading volume of 33,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,762. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.47. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. Marten Transport has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $20.13.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Marten Transport’s previous None dividend of $0.45. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 19th.

In related news, Director Jerry M. Bauer bought 7,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $107,817.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John H. Turner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $187,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.