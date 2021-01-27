Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) posted its earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Navient stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average of $9.21. Navient has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $15.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.82.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NAVI. Barclays boosted their price objective on Navient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

