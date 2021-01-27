The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($14.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $7.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.40. 637,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,290,480. The firm has a market cap of $109.74 billion, a PE ratio of -24.75, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.99. The Boeing has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $349.95.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $231.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.54.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

