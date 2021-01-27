D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Announces Earnings Results

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) posted its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share.

DHI traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.95. 92,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,635,870. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $83.25.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $34,817.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 470 shares in the company, valued at $34,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,046 shares of company stock worth $2,228,214 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHI. Barclays upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up previously from $98.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.55.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.