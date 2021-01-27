Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $2.24 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,640.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

USMV traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.19. 4,521,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.21.

