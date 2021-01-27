The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $315.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective increased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Pritchard Capital boosted their target price on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $234.96. 2,514,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,319,623. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $234.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

