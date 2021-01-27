Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Raises Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,739 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises 1.4% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $16,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9,154.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 176,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,178,000 after purchasing an additional 174,943 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,874,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 145,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

Shares of LLY traded down $5.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.31. 161,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,809,127. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.64. The company has a market cap of $198.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $117.06 and a 1-year high of $213.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Further Reading: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.