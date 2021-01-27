Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Holdings Increased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 11,296 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 619.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $427,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 60,548 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,629,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $2.27 on Wednesday, reaching $117.00. 227,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,845,446. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $115.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $207.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.82.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

