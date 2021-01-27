Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 297 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 254,897 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 2.4% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $27,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 811,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $88,828,000 after buying an additional 14,031 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 11,296 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.82.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.24. 311,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,845,446. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $115.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.70, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.