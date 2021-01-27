Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Position Raised by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 67.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,621,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,210,756,000 after acquiring an additional 376,531 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 287,808.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,954,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,221 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $845,722,000 after acquiring an additional 48,950 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,892,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $835,668,000 after acquiring an additional 37,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,614,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $713,034,000 after buying an additional 85,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.58.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $12.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $495.18. The company had a trading volume of 41,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,527. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $483.06 and a 200-day moving average of $451.39. The firm has a market cap of $196.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

