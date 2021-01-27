JJJ Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,214 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 619.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,410 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 30,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 10.8% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 205,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $22,310,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 233,510 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,567,000 after acquiring an additional 45,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.82.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.45. 186,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,845,446. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.16 billion, a PE ratio of 60.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $115.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

