Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AGYS stock traded down $10.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.66. 24,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,733. Agilysys has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $51.30. The company has a market cap of $935.62 million, a P/E ratio of -36.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.08.

In other Agilysys news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $44,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,204.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. National Securities downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Agilysys from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Agilysys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.40.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

