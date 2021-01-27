First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Choice Bancorp had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 9.27%.

FCBP traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.14. 2,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.83. First Choice Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $25.93.

Get First Choice Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th.

In other First Choice Bancorp news, Chairman Peter Hui bought 11,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.14 per share, for a total transaction of $201,100.04. Also, Vice Chairman Phillip Thong acquired 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.28 per share, for a total transaction of $32,739.48. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,568 shares of company stock worth $264,531 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

First Choice Bancorp Company Profile

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, small business administration, and consumer loans.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for First Choice Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Choice Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.