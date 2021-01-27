Islay Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Islay Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 57.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $1,340,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 322,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,778,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,510,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,674,563. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.76 and its 200-day moving average is $26.80. The company has a market capitalization of $261.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

