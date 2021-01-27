Moseley Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 230.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 42.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 28.3% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 53.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total value of $1,304,246.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 214,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,244,959.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $4,046,862.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,730.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,704 shares of company stock worth $9,349,067. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.95.

Shares of DOCU traded down $5.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.69. 93,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,256,262. The stock has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.25 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.57. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.88 and a 12 month high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

