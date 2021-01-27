Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Trading Down 0.6%

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY)’s share price traded down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.20. 534 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Indra Sistemas in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Indra Sistemas in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average of $3.80.

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. The company designs, develops, produces, integrates, operates, maintains, repairs and markets systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies, electronics, and communication; and for surveillance and security control of facilities.

