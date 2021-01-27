Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Trading Down 12.8%

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA)’s stock price dropped 12.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $3.01. Approximately 3,299,156 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 275% from the average daily volume of 880,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 28th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $31.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of -0.62.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 177.69% and a negative net margin of 1,499.85%. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97 million. On average, analysts predict that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

About Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

