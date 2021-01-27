Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Shares Down 8.2%

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) dropped 8.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.81 and last traded at $20.78. Approximately 1,614,581 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,153,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.63.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from $6.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $448.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.06 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.37.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $522.23 million for the quarter. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%. Equities analysts predict that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives news, General Counsel Gil Melman sold 9,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $169,440.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terence R. Montgomery sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $107,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,694.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,554 shares of company stock worth $321,073. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEA. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. 21.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

