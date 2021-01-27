BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Stock Price Down 7.6%

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)’s stock price dropped 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.02 and last traded at $5.33. Approximately 982,864 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,951,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

The stock has a market cap of $61.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 1,085.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 44,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $645,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $776,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treatment of seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus.

