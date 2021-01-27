AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.40

AO World plc (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AOWDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AO World in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut AO World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AO World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average of $3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -270.00 and a beta of -0.13.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

