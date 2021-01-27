Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Shares Down 9.7%

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) shares were down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.31 and last traded at $15.96. Approximately 685,751 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 447,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.68.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FLUX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Flux Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital started coverage on Flux Power in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.32. The firm has a market cap of $185.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLUX. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Flux Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Flux Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Flux Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

About Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX)

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

